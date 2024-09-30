By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Sep 2024 • 23:58 • 1 minute read

Multiple CrossFit disciplines test athletes. Credit: Freepik.

The Marbella CrossFit Championship will bring together more than a thousand of the best CrossFit athletes from around the World to Marbella on the weekend of October 4, 5, and 6, when participants from more than thirty nationalities will enjoy what Marbella has to give together with their competitors.

The CrossFit sport, which emerged out of the branded fitness regimen and which has grown enormously in popularity around the world in recent years, is a discipline including a mix of strength, conditioning, and overall fitness and consisting mainly of a blend of aerobic exercises, callisthenics (bodyweight exercises), and weightlifting.

Biggest CrossFit competition on the Costa

This contest will be held in Marbella Arena, as well as on the promenade of Puerto Banús and Levante Beach. Categories in this year’s competition include Elite; RX; Masters (35 to 40 year olds); Masters (41 to 47 year olds); Masters (over 48s); Intermediate and Scaling.

CrossFit events will include Calorie Bike, Slamball clean shoulder; Paralette Facing Burpees, Heavy Double Unders, and a mountain Trail Run.

This CrossFit competition is the most comprehensive in Europe, covering categories from Scaled to Elite and Adapted categories, which is becoming stronger every year with the aim of showing how diverse CrossFit is.

The events held outside on the promenade of Puerto Banús are free to watch and cheer along. Tickets for the Marbella Arena are €15 and can be bought from wegow.com.