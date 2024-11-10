Best in show – dog fair in Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 19:39 • 1 minute read

153 dog breeds on show Credit: Tatyana Vyc - Shutterstock

Over 2,000 dogs and 153 breeds of dogs will be participating in Expocan in Torremolinos, the 55th year of the biggest dog show on the coast.

The Costa del Sol Canine Society is holding the international event at Torremolinos’ Congress Centre on Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17 with exhibitions, doggy activities, competitions and shows.

Last year the event promoted by the Canine Society of the Costa del Sol received 12,000 visitors. Throughout the weekend, numerous activities related to the world of dogs will be taking place.

Attendees will be able to enjoy dog agility workshops, fun skills and tricks, dancing dogs and, presentations on the Poodles and Retrievers breeds, and the beauty contest ‘Huella de Oro,’ with dogs from around the world.

As well this year visitors can enjoy the exhibition of the Canine Guides Section of the National Police Corps of Malaga that will demonstrate how they work with dogs to protect citizens on a daily basis.

Expocan has the aim of promoting the best products and services for care of pets to the public and animal lovers in general, and for that reason admission is completely free. All dogs entering the enclosure must be accompanied by a pet passport, an up-to-date vaccination card, and microchip.

The dog fair opens on Saturday, November 16 at 9am and continues on to 6.30pm.