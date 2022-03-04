‘Maximum Excellence’ classification for tourist municipality Finestrat

By Linda Hall • 04 March 2022 • 18:56

playa cala de Finestrat

THE regional government recognised Finestrat as a tourist municipality, assigning it the Generalitat’s Maximum Excellence ranking.

Only 11 of the Valencian Community’s 542 municipalities have achieved this classification, said Finestrat’s mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca.

“Finestrat has been a tourist municipality for many years,” he pointed out. “The Generalitat modified its regulations and we were one of the first municipalities to meet their terms , obtaining the Maximum Excellence classification along with big cities like Malaga, Sevilla and Bilbao.”

Perez Llorca added that the local government had invested in modernising the town and establishing one of the region’s finest shopping centres , visited by an average 4 million people each year.