‘Maximum Excellence’ classification for tourist municipality Finestrat

By Linda Hall • 04 March 2022 • 18:56
playa cala de Finestrat
THE regional government recognised Finestrat as a tourist municipality, assigning it the Generalitat’s Maximum Excellence ranking.
Only 11 of the Valencian Community’s 542 municipalities have achieved this classification, said Finestrat’s mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca.
“Finestrat has been a tourist municipality for many years,” he pointed out. “The Generalitat modified its regulations and we were one of the first municipalities to meet their terms , obtaining the Maximum Excellence classification along with big cities like Malaga, Sevilla and Bilbao.”
Perez Llorca added that the local government had invested in modernising the town and establishing one of the region’s finest shopping centres , visited by an average 4 million people each year.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
