Shane Warne: Family offered state funeral

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 March 2022 • 12:26

Shane Warne

Daniel Andrews the Premier of the Australian State of Victoria has offered the family of cricketer Shane Warne a state funeral after his sudden death. Warne who died of a suspected heart attack on Friday, March 4 was on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand. He was 52.

Andrews in making the offer said: “Shane Warne didn’t just inspire a cricket generation – he defined it.

“To us, he was the greatest – but to his family, he was so much more. Our hearts are breaking for Shane’s family and friends – and they are in the thoughts of all Victorians.

“I have offered a state funeral to his family so Victorians can pay tribute to his legacy and contribution to our state, community and country.”

According to Thai Police Warne was found unresponsive by associates staying in the same villa, but their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

They said his body has been transferred to Koh Samui Hospital for an autopsy, adding there were no signs of foul play. Officials from Australia are due to arrive in Thailand on Saturday, March 5th to assist with repatriation and provide other assistance on the ground.

Warne leaves behind the three children he had with his ex-wife Simone Callahan.

Warne had tweeted earlier on Friday March 4 to pay tribute to Rodney Marsh following the former Australia wicketkeeper’s passing from a heart attack at the age of 74.

The family have yet to comment on the offer by the Victoria premier of a state funeral for Warne.

