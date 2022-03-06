At least six dead after terrifying tornado hits near Des Moines, Iowa

By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 5:03
At least six people have been reported dead after a terrifying tornado hit rural communities near the Iowa state capital city of Des Moines, in the US late on Saturday, March 5.
Residents living outside the city of Winterset had earlier been issued urgent warnings, after the huge storm had been reported as making landfall, advising them to seek suitable shelter immediately.
By 9pm local time, search and rescue teams were out in the area, with at least six fatalities reported, including two children under the age of five. The rescue teams reported scenes of devastation with the passing of the storm, with homes seen destroyed, and strewn across the fields, with power cables also brought down.
“It was scariest thing I’ve ever experienced. Our ears started popping, it sounded like a vacuum”, one survivor told local station WHO TV. They described how the freak twister suddenly appeared from nowhere.
One person managed to snap a photo as the huge tornado made its way through the fields and countryside, casting a dark shadow as it went.
“Initial interrogation of photos and videos from around Winterset suggests at least EF3 tornado damage occurred late Saturday afternoon”, reported a statement issued by the US National Weather Service in Des Moines.
“NWS survey teams will be out Sunday to thoroughly investigate the damage, and further assess a potential rating”, it added, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.
Here is a video that claims to be of the tornado, posted to YouTube by a ‘storm chaser’.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.