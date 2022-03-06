By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 19:37
Rain forecast in Malaga province this week.
image: pinterest
According to data from the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), residents of Malaga province will probably need to get their umbrellas ready, with rain forecast for the region. Moderate rain was predicted for today, Sunday, March 6, which will probably die out as the day progresses.
However, AEMET predicts that the rain is likely to return tomorrow, Monday 7, and is likely to be a lot heavier. Tuesday 8 will be a lot milder, although there could be more rain later in the afternoon.
Maximum temperatures will be around 17 degrees, and the minimum of about 10, although they will increase and possibly reach a maximum of 21 degrees by the weekend.
Today’s probability of rainfall was set at 80 per cent until around 12 midday, rising to 95 per cent for the second half of the day, in which more rains are expected.
Tuesday 8 has a 25 per cent probability for the first part of the day, and 45 per cent for the second part. For Wednesday, the risk of rain disappears and will bring with it a change in the direction of the wind, which will blow from the west with a force of up to 20kph.
Minimum temperatures of about 10 degrees and maximum temperatures of 18º and 19º are expected later in the week. However, the lows will increase to 14º on Saturday 12. The weekend will be hot and the maximum could reach 21º, as reported by malaghoy.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.