By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 19:37

Rain forecast in Malaga province this week. image: pinterest

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has forecast rain for Malaga province during the early part of this week



According to data from the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), residents of Malaga province will probably need to get their umbrellas ready, with rain forecast for the region. Moderate rain was predicted for today, Sunday, March 6, which will probably die out as the day progresses.

However, AEMET predicts that the rain is likely to return tomorrow, Monday 7, and is likely to be a lot heavier. Tuesday 8 will be a lot milder, although there could be more rain later in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures will be around 17 degrees, and the minimum of about 10, although they will increase and possibly reach a maximum of 21 degrees by the weekend.

Today’s probability of rainfall was set at 80 per cent until around 12 midday, rising to 95 per cent for the second half of the day, in which more rains are expected.

Tuesday 8 has a 25 per cent probability for the first part of the day, and 45 per cent for the second part. For Wednesday, the risk of rain disappears and will bring with it a change in the direction of the wind, which will blow from the west with a force of up to 20kph.

Minimum temperatures of about 10 degrees and maximum temperatures of 18º and 19º are expected later in the week. However, the lows will increase to 14º on Saturday 12. The weekend will be hot and the maximum could reach 21º, as reported by malaghoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.