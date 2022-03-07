By Laura Kemp • 07 March 2022 • 12:51

5 shower mistakes affecting your skin. Image - Pixabay

Most people probably don’t put too much thought into showering – but this daily habit could be having a huge effect on your skin.

The water is too hot

Showering in hot water will strip your skin of oils making it dry and itchy. A good tip is to warm the bathroom with steam from the water before you get into the shower, then turn the water cooler when you begin showering.

Your soap is too harsh

It feels great getting out of the shower all squeaky-clean, but your soap could be doing more harm than good – especially if it contains anti-bacterial and detergent. Try fragrance-free soaps and products that contain oils.

Too much scrubbing

Scrubbing and exfoliating too much will strip your skin of good bacteria and oils, resulting in dry skin. Water and gentle soap will do just fine, if you need to exfoliate try oil-based products.

Dirty razors

Razors that are not regularly changed are a breeding ground for bacteria and infections, especially for cuts and microscopic tears in the skin.

Heavy-handed drying

Rubbing your towel on your body too vigorously will also contribute to removing oils and is especially harsh on sensitive skin. Try to air dry as much as possible!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.