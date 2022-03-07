By Laura Kemp • 07 March 2022 • 12:51
5 shower mistakes affecting your skin. Image - Pixabay
Showering in hot water will strip your skin of oils making it dry and itchy. A good tip is to warm the bathroom with steam from the water before you get into the shower, then turn the water cooler when you begin showering.
It feels great getting out of the shower all squeaky-clean, but your soap could be doing more harm than good – especially if it contains anti-bacterial and detergent. Try fragrance-free soaps and products that contain oils.
Scrubbing and exfoliating too much will strip your skin of good bacteria and oils, resulting in dry skin. Water and gentle soap will do just fine, if you need to exfoliate try oil-based products.
Razors that are not regularly changed are a breeding ground for bacteria and infections, especially for cuts and microscopic tears in the skin.
Rubbing your towel on your body too vigorously will also contribute to removing oils and is especially harsh on sensitive skin. Try to air dry as much as possible!
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.
