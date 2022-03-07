By Chris King • 07 March 2022 • 1:35
Valencia man arrested for allegedly threatening another driver with a revolver.
Image: Policía Nacional
As reported this Saturday, March 5, National Police officers have arrested a 24-year-old man in the province of Valencia. He was detained as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of threats, another against road safety, and another of usurpation of functions.
Their investigations began after a complaint was received from a man, who was the victim of threats made against him when he was driving on the V-30. A vehicle displaying a blue flashing light, similar to those used by the Security Forces, pulled his car over, then allegedly threatened him with a revolver.
During the investigations, the police officers located a profile on social networks, in which the user had frequently posted such videos, with his vehicle displaying a blue flashing light.
They eventually located the owner of the vehicle, and he was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of usurpation of functions, threats, and against traffic safety. A replica revolver, matching a description given by the complainant, was also recovered.
The detainee, without a police record, has been released after making a statement, and warned of his obligation to appear before the judicial authority when instructed to do so, as reported by lasprovincias.es.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
