Enjoy Ladies Day at Cheltenham without leaving Javea

By Linda Hall • 08 March 2022 • 10:50
FUTURE EVENTS: Javea Green Bowls Club has a busy social and charity diary
Photo credit: Javea Green Bowls Cluh
JAVEA GREEN BOWLS CLUB will be watching live racing from Cheltenham at the Inn on the Green on March 16.
The ladies will be putting on their best summer dresses and hats for this fun social event which will also raise funds for the Captain’s charity, as the “bookmakers” will be taking a percentage of all bets placed for this cause.
Afternoon tea will be available, with a glass of cava and prizes for the ladies’ sauciest hat and the gents’ sexiest tie, so this is a great chance to get dressed up and have a flutter.
Javea Green Bowls Club has a busy social and charity diary, and their Christmas pantomime raised over €1,000. More recently, the club Captain proudly presented Javea Cancer Care with a cheque for €2,000 at the Bowls Club Captain’s Day on March 9
The next event will be a car Treasure Hunt on March 26 over 30 kilometres of quiet roads in the Benitachell area, with a donation of €5 per person to enter.
Future events include the Queen’s 70th Jubilee Fun Day in June, Independence Day open bowling competition in July and grand Masked Ball on October 7.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
