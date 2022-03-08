Enjoy Ladies Day at Cheltenham without leaving Javea

By Linda Hall • 08 March 2022 • 10:50

FUTURE EVENTS: Javea Green Bowls Club has a busy social and charity diary Photo credit: Javea Green Bowls Cluh

JAVEA GREEN BOWLS CLUB will be watching live racing from Cheltenham at the Inn on the Green on March 16.

The ladies will be putting on their best summer dresses and hats for this fun social event which will also raise funds for the Captain’s charity, as the “bookmakers” will be taking a percentage of all bets placed for this cause.

Afternoon tea will be available, with a glass of cava and prizes for the ladies’ sauciest hat and the gents’ sexiest tie, so this is a great chance to get dressed up and have a flutter.

Javea Green Bowls Club has a busy social and charity diary, and their Christmas pantomime raised over €1,000. More recently, the club Captain proudly presented Javea Cancer Care with a cheque for €2,000 at the Bowls Club Captain’s Day on March 9

The next event will be a car Treasure Hunt on March 26 over 30 kilometres of quiet roads in the Benitachell area, with a donation of €5 per person to enter.

Future events include the Queen’s 70th Jubilee Fun Day in June, Independence Day open bowling competition in July and grand Masked Ball on October 7.