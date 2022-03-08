By Chris King • 08 March 2022 • 20:13

McDonald's finally closes all 850 of its restaurants in Russia. creative commons - mary krueger

All 850 McDonald’s restaurants across Russia to be closed temporarily



American Burger giant McDonald’s has finally capitulated to the huge international condemnation it has faced for its refusal to sever ties with Russia. It has announced today, Tuesday, March 8, the temporary closure of all 850 of its restaurants across the country.

“The conflict in Ukraine, and the humanitarian crisis in Europe, has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace”, said a statement released by the fast-food company.

The company pointed out that all of its Ukrainian employees had received full salaries since the conflict started. They have also donated €4.5 million ($5m) to its Employee Assistance Fund, while also supporting all relief efforts in Ukraine, led by the International Red Cross, through its Ronald McDonald House Charities.

McDonald’s employs 62,000 employees in its iconic restaurants across Ukraine, and they messaged them all explaining the decision, while thanking those “who have poured their heart and soul” into the brand. It is believed that millions of Russians use McDonald’s every day, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

