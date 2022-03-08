By Chris King • 08 March 2022 • 20:13
McDonald's finally closes all 850 of its restaurants in Russia.
creative commons - mary krueger
American Burger giant McDonald’s has finally capitulated to the huge international condemnation it has faced for its refusal to sever ties with Russia. It has announced today, Tuesday, March 8, the temporary closure of all 850 of its restaurants across the country.
“The conflict in Ukraine, and the humanitarian crisis in Europe, has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace”, said a statement released by the fast-food company.
The company pointed out that all of its Ukrainian employees had received full salaries since the conflict started. They have also donated €4.5 million ($5m) to its Employee Assistance Fund, while also supporting all relief efforts in Ukraine, led by the International Red Cross, through its Ronald McDonald House Charities.
McDonald’s employs 62,000 employees in its iconic restaurants across Ukraine, and they messaged them all explaining the decision, while thanking those “who have poured their heart and soul” into the brand. It is believed that millions of Russians use McDonald’s every day, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.