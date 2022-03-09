New Apple Mac – 5k resolution and lightning speed

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 March 2022 • 18:16

Apple 5k resolution and lightning speed Source: Apple.com

Apple has announced a range of new products and phones, including 5k resolution and lightning speed with a 60% performance improvement in its top of the range mac. There is also an upgrade for its budget iPhone SE.

The company has also confirmed that it has stopped selling all of its products in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, and that it is fund raising for UNICEF.

Apple is hoping that the new products will reverse the downward trend in share prices that has affected all technology companies in recent weeks, their share price falling more than 10% over the last month.

iPhone SE

The price of the budget phone has gone up by around 24 euros (£20) to just over 500 euros (£419) but it now comes with a better battery and the same A15 bionic chip that is present in all of the iPhone 13 range.

Importantly the new unit is 5g enabled.

The size of the unit remains unchanged with a smaller 12cm (4.7 inch) screen, a front camera of 12mp and a rear camera of 7mp.

Apple computers

The company have introduced a small desktop computer that comes with a new external monitor that comes with six speakers and spatial audio as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Starting at around 1,800 euros (£1,500) for the 5k monitor and 2,400 euros (£2,880) for the computer, aptly names the Mac Studio, these are pricey units aimed at the top end of the market.

The basic unit will get you a computer with 64GB unified memory and up to 400GB/s memory bandwidth., and if you go for the top of the range unit at 5,760 euros (£4,800) you will get a machine that is at least 60% faster than Apple’s current mac range. The top unit will also give you up to 128GB unified memory and 800GB/s memory bandwidth, far surpassing other computers currently available on the market.

Ipad Air

Apple also launched a mid-range Ipad Air made from recycled aluminium.

Apple TV+

The online streaming service will now include Major League Baseball on a Friday night, with games being shown in eight countries.

In some respects a fairly low key launch of phones and new products for the market innovators, however the new Mac Studio is bound to be a winner with those in the music and design business where 5k resolution, speed and capacity are king.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.