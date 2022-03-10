Creation of Nerja Historical Heritage Advisory Group

By Tamsin Brown • 10 March 2022 • 17:52

Image: Nerja Town Hall

The creation of a new Historical Heritage Advisory Group in Nerja has just been approved by the Town Hall.

The Town Council Plenary has unanimously approved the creation of the new Historical Heritage Advisory Group of Nerja. The group will be led by the prestigious local historian and Doctor of Art History, Francisco Capilla, and will include the Municipal Technician of Culture from the Town Hall, Ángel Ruiz; the archaeologist and Curator of the Cave of Nerja, Luis Efrén Fernández; the archaeologist and Director of the Museum of Nerja, Juan Bautista Salado; and the historical researcher, Pablo Rojo.

The functions of the Advisory Group will include the formulation of proposals for the Town Council, as well as the study and reporting of matters related to the preservation of the municipality’s heritage.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, highlighted that the group “is made up of people with proven experience and extensive knowledge of the historical heritage of Nerja. Their help and advice will allow us to promote policies and implement important projects related to the management, conservation and enhancement of our historical heritage.”

