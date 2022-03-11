Costa Blanca North Rotary Fellowship makes Ukraine donation

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 12:31

UKRAINE HELP: €500 donation from Costa Blanca North Rotary Fellowship Photo credit: Rotary Fellowship International

THE Costa Blanca North Rotary Fellowship voted at their Annual General Meeting to donate €500 to help the people suffering in Ukraine.

The money will go initially to Rotary Benissa and from there to Rotary International.

“We are assured that not a cent will be misappropriated,” said Rotary Fellowship committee member, Eileen Hodson.

The Costa Blanca Nprth Rotary Fellowship meets every Friday for lunch in Moraira. For more information email the [email protected] address.