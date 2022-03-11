Costa Blanca North Rotary Fellowship makes Ukraine donation

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 12:31
UKRAINE HELP: €500 donation from Costa Blanca North Rotary Fellowship
Photo credit: Rotary Fellowship International
THE Costa Blanca North Rotary Fellowship voted at their Annual General Meeting to donate €500 to help the people suffering in Ukraine.
The money will go initially to Rotary Benissa and from there to Rotary International.
“We are assured that not a cent will be misappropriated,” said Rotary Fellowship committee member, Eileen Hodson.
The Costa Blanca Nprth Rotary Fellowship meets every Friday for lunch in Moraira. For more information email the [email protected] address.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.