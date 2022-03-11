By Matthew Roscoe • 11 March 2022 • 8:39

COMMONWEALTH Games cyclist JOHN PAUL dies suddenly aged 28, Scottish Cycling has announced. His tragic death is being mourned across the sport.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of John Paul, as we bring the very sad news of his passing,” a statement read.

“A brilliant track sprinter who represented Scotland at Glasgow 2014, John was also a wonderful person both on and off the bike, who will be sorely missed by our cycling community.”

As reported by the Mirror, Paul, known by friends as JP, was a double European champion at junior level and became world junior sprint champion in 2011.

Glasgow Track Racing Club, who John Paul rode for, released the following statement following the tragic death of the elite athlete:

“It is with the most profound sadness that we mark the passing of our dear friend and club member, John Paul.

“There will be talks of the once in a generation talent that John possessed on a bike, but his ability to inspire, encourage and joke around off the bike was where we valued him most.

“JP was a truly remarkable man, with a love and passion for the sport that he used to help those around him.

“John came to a training camp with us last summer at Newcastle U-Lyme after six years away from the sport and slotted into our group as if he’d never been away.

“He was sparing with his time and knowledge to always bring up those around him.

“As a man, he was also someone who cared so deeply for his family and took great pride in telling us stories about them.

“We cannot begin to imagine their loss and grief and can only send our love and condolences their way.

“We will be holding a memorial service for John soon with more details to follow.”

No cause of death for the 28-year-old has been released.

In January, top Brazilian cyclist Mariana Merlo died suddenly aged 27 after suffering a “sudden illness”, according to her family.

Merlo, an elite mountain biker from Espírito Santo and Mountain Bike State Champion at the time, is said to have felt unwell on Friday, January 14 before sadly passing away in hospital, two days before she was set to defend her State Championship title.

