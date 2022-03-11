Streaming of another kind in Benidorm

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 16:43
BARCELO STREAM: Often dry, but prone to flooding during stormy weather
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
BENIDORM town hall hopes to receive EU cash to cover the cost of modifying the Barcelo stream.
Ninety-five per cent of the €4.2 million total would come from Brussels’ Next Generation fund, created to repair economic and social damage resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The project aims to continue integrating the municipality’s different streams, creating green and blue belts to connect the outskirts and the town centre,” Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez said.
“Adding a weir to the Barcelo stream will bring greater flood protection for the Rincon de Loix during periods of heavy rain,” he added.
