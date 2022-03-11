By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 March 2022 • 8:08

Top 50 things to come out of Britain

Britain and British people are well known for their creativity when it comes to entertainment, sciences, literature and products, but what do you think are the top 50 things to come out of Britain?

A new survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by Santander UK, respondents chose the top 50 things they thought had come out of Britain, resulting in some very expected and some not so expected results.

Top of the list is of course David Attenborough, roast dinners and fried fish and chips.

Others to make the top ten are the full English, the Beatles and of course the World Wide Web, created by Englishman Tim Berners-Lee. The queen also makes the top ten.

Classic British TV shows Top Gear, Downton Abbey, and Doctor Who were popular, as were public figures such as the Royal Family, Sir Stephen Hawking, and David Bowie.

Businesses that made the list include Marks & Spencer department stores, Twinings Tea, and Dyson (vacuums), alongside the car brands MINI, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin.

Besides being a source of pride, the survey commissioned by and carried out via OnePoll found that 85% of Brits believe exports are crucial to the future of the UK economy—and 58 percent of business owners believe the ‘future is bright’ for British businesses operating internationally.

Surprisingly Marmite made the list, as did Dr Martens shoes, The Spice Girls and crumpets. Perhaps more surprisingly were some of the big name businesses that didn’t make the list including banks, petrol companies, universities and Formula 1. Nor did many of the really well known big names in the music and entertainment industry, the likes of Tom Jones and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Have a little fun and make your own list – let us know what you think.

THE TOP 50 BRITISH EXPORTS

Fish and chips

2. Roast dinners

3. Sir David Attenborough

4. Full English breakfast

5. The Worldwide Web

6. Cadbury chocolate

7. Cheddar Cheese

8. William Shakespeare

9. The Beatles

10. Queen

11. James Bond

12. BBC

13. The sandwich (said to be invented by the 18th-Century Earl of Sandwich)

14. Sir Stephen Hawking

15. Afternoon tea

16. The Royal Family

17. Marks & Spencer (M&S)

18. Rolls-Royce cars

19. Sherlock Holmes

20. David Bowie

21. Aston Martin car

22. Digestive biscuits

23. Yorkshire Tea

24. Crumpets

25. Monty Python

26. Kit Kat

27. MINI cars

28. The pasty

29. Dyson vacuum cleaners

30. Sir Elton John

31. Rolling Stones

32. Doctor Who

33. Land Rover cars

34. Marmite (a yeast-based condiment)

35. Bentley cars

36. Ed Sheeran

37. Tetley tea

38. Sir Charlie Chaplin

39. Dr Martens shoes

40. Adele

41. Dame Helen Mirren

42. Downton Abbey

43. George Michael

44. Stan Laurel

45. Triumph Motorcycles Ltd

46. Twinings tea

47. Sir Andy Murray

48. Henry the Vacuum Cleaner

49. Top Gear

50. Spice Girls

