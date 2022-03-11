By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 March 2022 • 8:08
Top 50 things to come out of Britain
Britain and British people are well known for their creativity when it comes to entertainment, sciences, literature and products, but what do you think are the top 50 things to come out of Britain?
A new survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by Santander UK, respondents chose the top 50 things they thought had come out of Britain, resulting in some very expected and some not so expected results.
Top of the list is of course David Attenborough, roast dinners and fried fish and chips.
Others to make the top ten are the full English, the Beatles and of course the World Wide Web, created by Englishman Tim Berners-Lee. The queen also makes the top ten.
Classic British TV shows Top Gear, Downton Abbey, and Doctor Who were popular, as were public figures such as the Royal Family, Sir Stephen Hawking, and David Bowie.
Businesses that made the list include Marks & Spencer department stores, Twinings Tea, and Dyson (vacuums), alongside the car brands MINI, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin.
Besides being a source of pride, the survey commissioned by and carried out via OnePoll found that 85% of Brits believe exports are crucial to the future of the UK economy—and 58 percent of business owners believe the ‘future is bright’ for British businesses operating internationally.
Surprisingly Marmite made the list, as did Dr Martens shoes, The Spice Girls and crumpets. Perhaps more surprisingly were some of the big name businesses that didn’t make the list including banks, petrol companies, universities and Formula 1. Nor did many of the really well known big names in the music and entertainment industry, the likes of Tom Jones and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Have a little fun and make your own list – let us know what you think.
THE TOP 50 BRITISH EXPORTS
South African born, Peter moved to Spain after a ten-year stint in the UK. He has many years experience in corporate and marketing communications in the public and private sector. In his spare time he manages the websites for a a cat rescue and a drug rehabilitation support group in South Africa . Peter enjoys the outdoors, sailing, wildlife and good company.
