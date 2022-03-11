Trending:

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 March 2022 • 8:08

Top 50 things to come out of Britain

Britain and British people are well known for their creativity when it comes to entertainment, sciences, literature and products, but what do you think are the top 50 things to come out of Britain?

A new survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by Santander UK, respondents chose the top 50 things they thought had come out of Britain, resulting in some very expected and some not so expected results.

Top of the list is of course David Attenborough, roast dinners and fried fish and chips.

Others to make the top ten are the full English, the Beatles and of course the World Wide Web, created by Englishman Tim Berners-Lee. The queen also makes the top ten.

Classic British TV shows Top Gear, Downton Abbey, and Doctor Who were popular, as were public figures such as the Royal Family, Sir Stephen Hawking, and David Bowie.

Businesses that made the list include Marks & Spencer department stores, Twinings Tea, and Dyson (vacuums), alongside the car brands MINI, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin.


Besides being a source of pride, the survey commissioned by and carried out via OnePoll found that 85% of Brits believe exports are crucial to the future of the UK economy—and 58 percent of business owners believe the ‘future is bright’ for British businesses operating internationally.

Surprisingly Marmite made the list, as did Dr Martens shoes, The Spice Girls and crumpets. Perhaps more surprisingly were some of the big name businesses that didn’t make the list including banks, petrol companies, universities and Formula 1. Nor did many of the really well known big names in the music and entertainment industry, the likes of Tom Jones and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Have a little fun and make your own list – let us know what you think.


THE TOP 50 BRITISH EXPORTS

  1. Fish and chips
    2. Roast dinners
    3. Sir David Attenborough
    4. Full English breakfast
    5. The Worldwide Web
    6. Cadbury chocolate
    7. Cheddar Cheese
    8. William Shakespeare
    9. The Beatles
    10. Queen
    11. James Bond
    12. BBC
    13. The sandwich (said to be invented by the 18th-Century Earl of Sandwich)
    14. Sir Stephen Hawking
    15. Afternoon tea
    16. The Royal Family
    17. Marks & Spencer (M&S)
    18. Rolls-Royce cars
    19. Sherlock Holmes
    20. David Bowie
    21. Aston Martin car
    22. Digestive biscuits
    23. Yorkshire Tea
    24. Crumpets
    25. Monty Python
    26. Kit Kat
    27. MINI cars
    28. The pasty
    29. Dyson vacuum cleaners
    30. Sir Elton John
    31. Rolling Stones
    32. Doctor Who
    33. Land Rover cars
    34. Marmite (a yeast-based condiment)
    35. Bentley cars
    36. Ed Sheeran
    37. Tetley tea
    38. Sir Charlie Chaplin
    39. Dr Martens shoes
    40. Adele
    41. Dame Helen Mirren
    42. Downton Abbey
    43. George Michael
    44. Stan Laurel
    45. Triumph Motorcycles Ltd
    46. Twinings tea
    47. Sir Andy Murray
    48. Henry the Vacuum Cleaner
    49. Top Gear
    50. Spice Girls

