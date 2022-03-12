Nijar town hall will relocate local Guardia Civil force

By Linda Hall • 12 March 2022 • 20:07

PLENARY MEETING: Nijar town hall voted to relocate local Guardia Civil force Photo credit: Nijar town hall

NIJAR town hall will use its own cash to relocate the municipality’s Guardia Civil post.

Following more than 15 years of requests from the local population, the Technical Services department will complete the necessary work enabling the local Guardia Civil force to move into the former kindergarten.

This adjoins land ceded to the Ministry of the Interior in 2019 but the Diputacion must give the go-ahead before renovations can begin.

The town hall decision, approved at the last plenary meeting, should not be seen as supplanting or disagreeing with the provincial council, Nijar mayor Esperanza Perez Felices stressed.

“On the contrary, we are perfectly aware of all administrations’ workload following the pandemic because this has also affected us,” she said.

“Nonetheless, Nijar has resources which, with certain adjustments, permit us to find a rapid solution.”

Technical Services will now carry out the original Diputacion project. Meanwhile, as approved at the last council meeting, the town hall will ask for the return of the €250,000 it advanced in 2021, together with a further allocation not yet forwarded.

Adapting the building and relocating the Guardia Civil will cost more than €500,000, the mayor revealed.

“What Nijareños should understand is that the Guardia Civil will at last have a headquarters that enables it to provide the service that society requires,” Perez Felices said.