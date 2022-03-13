By Chris King • 13 March 2022 • 4:59

Entire Ukrainian town reportedly destroyed by Putin's military. image: [email protected]_reports

The Ukrainian town of Volnovakha has reportedly been ‘completely destroyed’ by Russian bombardment



According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk, the eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha no longer exits. After days of constant bombardment, he claims the town has reportedly been ‘completely destroyed’ by the Russian military that is trying to encircle it.

The governor confirmed that the town is now ‘in the hands of Russian-backed separatists’, and is nothing more than smouldering rubble. Russian forces are seen entering the town in social media images and videos, with vehicles carrying the ‘Z’ markings.

Key Ukrainian cities are slowly becoming encircled as Russian forces continue their seemingly indiscriminate shelling. Kyiv is reportedly bracing itself for what could be a major assault in the coming days.

Maxar Technologies, a private US company, said that satellite images of the Black Sea city of Mariupol, located in the southern region of the country, showed extensive damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Earlier on Saturday, March 12, Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that at least 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the conflict began, as Russian forces slowly creep towards the capital city.

He added, “If they decide to carpet bomb Kyiv, and simply erase the history of this region, the history of the Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that’s their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves”.

Attempts at brokering some sort of ceasefire were made by both French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on Saturday, who spent a reported 75 minutes on the phone to Putin, to no avail.

The Russian leader was apparently left fuming, accusing Ukraine of being guilty of ”extrajudicial reprisals against dissidents, taking civilians hostage, using them as human shields, and putting heavy armaments in civilian areas near hospitals, schools, and kindergartens’.

In a chilling warning to the West, Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian Deputy foreign minister said earlier on Saturday 12 that “pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets”.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, was quoted by RIA on Saturday as saying, “The humanitarian situation in Ukraine, unfortunately, continues to rapidly worsen, and in some cities has reached catastrophic proportions”.

In response to Ukrainian claims that Russia was not respecting the ceasefires to allow residents to escape through the evacuation corridors, Mizintsev reportedly counter-claimed that Ukraine has destroyed bridges and roads, and mined residential neighbourhoods, even accusing their military of shelling its own citizens, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Destruction is seen on this drone footage of Volnovakha.#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/pDbLuRLoIu — Sumit Kumar (@Sumit_reports) March 12, 2022

