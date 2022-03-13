Russian airstrike hits military base near Polish border

By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 9:50

Credit: Telegram and Twitter

Russian airstrike hits Lviv military base near the Polish border. The Ukraine military base is less than 25 km from the border.

Russia’s onslaught against Ukraine continues. Russian airstrikes have hit a military airbase in Lviv. The military base Yavoriv was reportedly hit on Sunday morning, March 13, according to AirLive.

The regional military administration revealed: “The occupiers launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles.”

According to the Interfax Ukraine news agency, the spokesperson for the Academy of Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Anton Mironovich has spoken out over the attack.

Mironovich revealed: “According to preliminary data there are no dead, but information about the injured and wounded is being clarified.”

In the past, the military training facilities hosted joint drills with NATO. It is said to be the biggest base in the western part of Ukraine.

