By Chris King • 14 March 2022 • 18:08
The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, March 15.
image: Twitter
The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal this Tuesday, March 15, will be 0.8% lower than today, Monday 14. It will cost an average of €249.66/MWh, half of what was paid a week ago, when it reached its historical record of €544.98/MWh.
Despite the gradual decline in prices over the last few days, electricity will be seven times more expensive tomorrow than one year ago, when it stood at €34.51/MWh.
Compared to before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the average figure for Tuesday 15 will be 21 per cent higher than that recorded on February 24, when the price of electricity was €205.6/MWh.
In the rest of the main European markets,the average price of electricity will be higher than in Spain: in Italy, €301.15/MWh; Germany, €300.54/MWh; the United Kingdom, €280.88/MWh; France, €295.77/MWh, and Portugal, which is on the same grid as Spain, €249.66/MWh.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
