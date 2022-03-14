By Chris King • 14 March 2022 • 18:08

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, March 15. image: Twitter

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, March 15, will be 0.8 per cent lower than today, Monday 14



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal this Tuesday, March 15, will be 0.8% lower than today, Monday 14. It will cost an average of €249.66/MWh, half of what was paid a week ago, when it reached its historical record of €544.98/MWh.

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) , the most expensive time will be between the hours of 8pm and 9pm, reaching €311.71/MWh, while the cheapest will be from 4am to 5am, at €209.79/MWh.

Despite the gradual decline in prices over the last few days, electricity will be seven times more expensive tomorrow than one year ago, when it stood at €34.51/MWh.

Compared to before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the average figure for Tuesday 15 will be 21 per cent higher than that recorded on February 24, when the price of electricity was €205.6/MWh.

In the rest of the main European markets,the average price of electricity will be higher than in Spain: in Italy, €301.15/MWh; Germany, €300.54/MWh; the United Kingdom, €280.88/MWh; France, €295.77/MWh, and Portugal, which is on the same grid as Spain, €249.66/MWh.

The Spanish Government is expected to approve a reform of the electricity social bond this Tuesday 15, to separate it from the evolution of the pool. In addition, the Council of Ministers intends to extend the current tax cuts to try and help with the electricity bill. Teresa Ribera, vice president of Ecological Transition, stated in an interview today with the Expansion newspaper that the current tax cuts that were due to end in June, could be extended until December, as reported by 20minutos.es