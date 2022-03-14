Torre de la Miel in Nerja becomes endangered heritage

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 17:10

Image: Lista Roja del Patrimonio

The Torre de la Miel in Nerja is now classed as an “endangered heritage” site due to its declining condition.

The Torre de la Miel in Nerja has been added to Hispania Nostra’s Red List of Endangered Heritage due to its “terrible state of conservation”. The tower dates back to the 16th century.

The Red List of Endangered Heritage includes just over a thousand Spanish monuments that are considered to be at risk of disappearance or destruction, 12 of which are in the province of Malaga.

The original Torre de la Miel was built in the last quarter of the 16th century as a lookout for Berber pirates, as the mouth of the river, the Río de la Miel, and the adjacent coves were particularly dangerous.

Between 1940 and 1945 the part of the tower that was still standing was used by anti-Francoist guerrillas to hide weapons, and in 1956 it was still well-preserved. Since then, however, almost half of the structure that was standing in the middle of the 20th century has fallen into the sea.

