Call for drought action plans for Andalucia by PSOE

By Fergal • 15 March 2022 • 15:18

Credit: Creative Commons (Laenulfean)

The general secretary of PSOE in Andalucia has called on both the Junta and the Government of Spain to implement drought action plans for Andalucia.

Juan Espadas, speaking in Cádiz on Tuesday, March 15, said drought action plans for Andalucia were now essential.

And he warned that he wanted to send “an awareness message to the public” so that they can expect that “these are moments of restriction”.

He said that while “this week has been a blessing, it does not seem that there has been forecasts for the recovery of dammed water in order to have peace of mind regarding the supply and irrigation of the crops that is needed,” Europa Press reported..

Spain has seen saw its driest January in 20 years, with reservoirs depleted to 45 per cent of their capacity on average. Andalucia has been particularly hard hit with reservoir water levels at under 30 per cent of capacity.

The director of the Aemet meteorological centre, Jesús Riesco, is pessimistic about the dire hydrological situation for Andalucia despite the recent rains.

Riesco said if “we have three or four episodes like this one during the spring, it could ease it. What we can expect over the next week will help, but it is not the solution”.

