By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 16:05

Credit: Spanish Government

Ukrainian refugees’ driving licence validity in Spain. New measures have been brought in to help Ukrainian refugees in Spain.

The latest rules put in place in Spain extend the validity of Ukrainian driving licences in Spain for one year. This means that displaced citizens given temporary protection by Spain will be able to use their driving licences while travelling within the country.

This new measure has been signed off by the Director General of Traffic, Pere Navarro in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Temporary protection measures were put in place on March 4. These measures were then extended on March 8, by the Council of Ministers.

According to the Spanish government the new measures extend: “the validity of the Ukrainian driving licence to drive in Spain for a period of one year after obtaining temporary protection, as long as the driving licence is valid and the holder is of the age required in Spain to obtain an equivalent Spanish licence.”

The Spanish government added: “Ukrainian nationals, stateless persons and nationals of third countries other than Ukraine resident in that country before 24 February 2022 and their families, as well as Ukrainian nationals resident in Spain (including those whose stay was irregular) before 24 February 2022 and who, as a result of the armed conflict, are unable to return to Ukraine, may benefit from this measure”.

The above agreements mean that Ukrainian licence holders will be able to swap their licences for a Spanish version if they choose to.

