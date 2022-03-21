Nerja creates new Sustainable Tourism Plan

By Tamsin Brown • 21 March 2022 • 21:34

Tuxyso / Wikimedia Commons

The Nerja Town Council has begun creating a new Sustainable Tourism Plan that will allow it to apply for grants and develop a new tourism model.

The Nerja Town Council has begun to develop a new Sustainable Tourism Plan that will allow it to apply for grants from the National Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism. The grants, with a minimum investment of 5 million euros, would be used to finance projects that aim to develop a new tourism model that fits well with the urban and social environment of the municipality.

This was announced by the Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, after meetings held on March 15 with the councillors of Tourism, Environment, Economy and Finance and European Resources, as well as other representatives from the tourism sector and experts in sustainable tourism, who were able to share their vision and ideas.

An online survey has been made available to the public on the municipal website and social networks so that they can express their opinions and concerns about the local tourism industry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.