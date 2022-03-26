By Chris King • 26 March 2022 • 21:08

Missing man's body pulled from Padron river in Estepona. image: wikimedia

Emergency services in Estepona pulled the body of a missing 46-year-old man from the Padron river in Estepona



As reported by the 112 Andalucia Emergency service, the body of a 46-year-old man was found this Friday, March 25, in the Padron River where it passes through the Malaga municipality of Estepona.

A few minutes before 10pm on Friday, 112 received a call from an individual as well as the National Police. They reported that a man, of foreign nationality, was believed to have gone missing in the Charca area after earlier in the day going out to walk his dog, but he had not returned home.

After receiving the calls, 112 immediately mobilised the Estepona Fire Brigade, a patrol from the Guardia Civil, and an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre.

Police officers later confirmed that a man’s body had been found in the Padron river. The firefighters recovered his body from the water but the team of medics could do nothing to help him and he was confirmed dead at the scene. An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances surrounding his death, as reported by malagahoy.es.

