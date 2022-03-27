Russian soldier surrenders giving tank to Ukrainians in return for £7,500 and Ukraine citizenship

By Fergal • 27 March 2022 • 16:19

Credit: Facebook

A Russian soldier has surrendered in return for £7,500 and Ukrainian citizenship.

The soldier, named Misha, also reportedly gave his tank to Ukrainian fighters, according to a Facebook post by Viktor Andrusiv, an adviser to the head of Ukraine’s interior ministry.

Andrusiv said Misha saw “no point in further fighting” and was afraid to return home.

The adviser revealed how National Police have identified the phones used by Russians and contact them by text offering surrender terms.

“These are Ukrainian numbers. On these phones we regularly send sms [on] how to surrender and hand over the equipment,” Andrusiv said.

“A few days ago, “Misha” called us,” Andrusiv added.

He said his information was passed to military intelligence and a meeting point arranged where he arrived as the sole occupant in his Russian tank, after the other crew had reportedly fled.

Misha´s identity was checked by drone and he was detained by special forces.

Andrusiv said Misha told the Ukrainians that “there was almost no food left, military management is chaotic and practically absent. Demoralisation is colossal”.

Andrusiv said Misha will receive his payment at the end of the war and the opportunity to apply for citizenship.

“Until the war ends, he will live in comfortable conditions with a TV, phone, kitchen and shower,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.