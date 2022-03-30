By Guest Writer • 30 March 2022 • 13:16

Scene from a previous market Credit: Horizonte Proyecto Hombre Association

CHARITY Flea Market in Marbella’s Alameda Park on Sunday April 3 from 10am to 6pm organised by the Horizonte Proyecto Hombre Association.

As on other occasions, this flea market will have large amounts of clothing and footwear, stalls for men, women and children; decorative articles; household items; linen; books, toys and much more.

Its aim is to raise funds for the maintenance of its addiction and emotional difficulties prevention and treatment programs.

They offer thanks to the collaboration of companies and individuals, who donate new items or items in perfect condition, volunteer staff of the association and all those who come to buy at the six Charity Markets that are organized each year.

During 2021, the organisation was able to help more than 50 people to overcome addiction problems or emotional difficulties through the different therapeutic programs available.

They have also run prevention workshops to more than 1,400 students from different educational centres ranging from for infant, primary and secondary schools in Marbella and surroundings.

20 families attended the family prevention workshops where topics were addressed whose objective was to reduce risk factors and promote protective factors against addictions and emotional discomfort

