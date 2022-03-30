By Chris King • 30 March 2022 • 0:06
Lottery draw for 'El Millon' this Tuesday 29 picks a winner in Malaga.
image: euromillions
As reported to Europa Press by the state agency, the lottery draw for ‘El Millon’ that Loterias y Apuestas del Estado has held this Tuesday, March 29 has fallen to one lucky person in the province of Malaga. A ticket validated in the receiving office number 51,175 in the capital is the winner.
‘El Millon’ raffles one million euros only in Spain, among all the bets that participate in the EuroMillions draw of the week, every Tuesday and Friday. Therefore, as a result, each week there will be a new millionaire in Spain.
This prize is part of the Euromillions draw made this Tuesday, in which the winning combination is made up of the numbers 43, 33, 11, 8, and 42. The stars are 11 and 6.
No first category winning tickets have been registered today (five hits plus two stars), so with the Eurojackpot generated in the next Euromillions draw, a single winner could win €53 million. The total amount of money generated towards the draw has risen to €38,810,314.40.
On the other hand, the Bonoloto has also left a first-class winner in Malaga this Tuesday. That lucky person will have won almost €300,000. Specifically, the winning combination of this Tuesday’s Bonoloto is made up of the numbers 32, 36, 37, 26, 18, and 45. The complement was 3, and the refund was 8.
