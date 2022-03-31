Chris Rock breaks silence after Oscars slap

By Fergal MacErlean • 31 March 2022 • 9:36

The moment Will Smith slaps Chris Rock. Image: Twitter

Comedian Chris Rock has finally broken his silence after he was given a slap in the face at the Oscars by Will Smith.

Rock said last night that he was still “processing” what happened after the altercation.

Speaking at a comedy gig in Boston on Wednesday, March 30, Rock dared to tell the audience he would joke about alopecia in future.

“I’m still processing what happened. At some point I’ll talk about that s***. It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

Oscar winner Will Smith strode on stage at the Oscars on Sunday night and slapped Rock on the cheek after he made a bald joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

Rock had addressed Jada in the audience, telling her he was looking forward to seeing her in the sequel to GI Jane – a reference to Demi Moore, who shaved her head for the role.

Jada had shaved her hair off after being diagnosed with alopecia.

Will Smith has issued an apology on Instagram.

He said: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.

“My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.

The Men in Black actor added: “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

