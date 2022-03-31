By Laura Kemp • 31 March 2022 • 16:32

Petrol stations threaten not to open tomorrow

Some petrol stations may remain closed tomorrow as they cannot afford the advance payment.

Today, at least from what has been seen in the last few hours, the service stations have barely received customers. Users wait until tomorrow to take advantage of the 20 cent bonus announced by the Government and save a few euros on refuelling their vehicles.

However, the Spanish Association of Retail Vendors of Fuels has announced in a statement that some stations will probably remain closed as they cannot afford the advance payment and do not know the protocol that the Government will apply for the return of that money, because “they do not specify the specific deadlines well or give security in the returns themselves” according to Aevecar.

Aevecar said: “Many companies do not have sufficient liquidity to face the advance of the bonuses of 20 cents per litre that the Government has decreed” and that “they have not yet recovered from the numerous losses they suffered during the pandemic.

“The royal decree establishes that these amounts advanced by the companies in the sector will be recovered through advances or refunds, without specifying when. In addition, they have not yet provided the official form to be able to request the return or the advance of those amounts that the service stations have to pay.”

