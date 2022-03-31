Public warned over Crypto scams with international campaign launched

By Fergal MacErlean • 31 March 2022 • 11:33

Credit: Guardia Civil

A major international cryptocurrency scams warning is launched today to warn private investors of the online dangers from organised crime.



With an estimated nine per cent of the population in Spain using, or owning, cryptocurrencies, the Director of the Guardia Civil is to present “FakeCoins: cryptocurrency scams” today, Thursday, March 31.

The Guardia Civil has joined forces with police and prosecutors from seventeen countries in Latin America and the European Union to launch this communication and public awareness campaign.

The aim is to raise awareness of the main scams detected in cryptocurrency transactions. Citizens will be helped identify how they occur and what tricks fraudsters use.

And, if they are being or have been victims of a scam, they will be able to find out about the communication channels to report them.

The head of communications at EL PAcCTO, María Jesús Martín, explains that “like FakeNews, cryptocurrency scams have proliferated in recent years.

“The first thing to do to put an end to FakeNews and FakeCoins is to have the tools to detect them. Without a doubt, the best investment starts with our security”.

María Jesús Martín adds that this is the “first time the tricks of the scammers” will be disclosed to the public.

Campaign information is in English and Spanish.

To explain the modus operandi of the criminals, six types of fictitious cryptocurrencies have been created for the campaign that correspond to the main scams detected, such as websites that simulate investment portfolios, hooks with celebrities, investment apps, investment portfolios, Kiss coins or mail coins.

Several communication products have been designed around these scams to give shape to the campaign:

A website that will serve as a centralised space where citizens can go. The address is www.fakecoins.org and contains information on the scams, advice on how to avoid falling for them and telephone numbers for reporting them.

