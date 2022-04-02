Jessie J slams fans who ask if she´s pregnant after she shares fuller figure photos online

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 April 2022 • 13:56

Credit: @jessiej, Instagram

Jessie J, who previously suffered a miscarriage, has hit out at fans commenting on her weight – and asking if she’s pregnant – on Instagram.

The Price Tag singer, 34, went into harrowing detail in January about her miscarriage which she suffered last November.

And now she has hit back at cheeky followers who posted comments about her body after she shared a picture of her jeans being too tight, the Mirror reports on Saturday, April 2.

“Stop commenting on people’s weight. Anyone. Just stop. Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure,” she said.

“Or you look skinny. Just anything. Just stop. I see it so much on socials and know it happens in real life.

“I have gained 10 pounds in the past 6 months and I feel great. That’s just under a stone to those who don’t do pounds.

“It might stay or it might not or I might gain more. Who cares?! I don’t care as long as I feel good and I’m healthy.”

Jessie posted that she was upset after an Instgram follower asked her if she was pregnant after she’d gained weight,

“Someone literally just asked me if I was pregnant, “You look pregnant” and they also know of what I went through last year and told me their thoughts on that and how I should have handled it,” she said.

“So strange and damn bold. I would never. Just no. It’s a no. Not cool to just say or comment on anyone’s body.

“[It´s] Wild some people don’t know that,” the British artist, born Jessica Cornish, added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.