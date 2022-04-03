By Chris King • 03 April 2022 • 21:23
Granada man under investigation for abandoning van containing 200 cannabis plants.
image: guardia civil
A 20-year-old man is under investigation by the Guardia Civil in Granada province. He is accused of abandoning a stolen van loaded with 200 cannabis sativa plants when a patrol stopped him on the A-338 road.
This incident was reported in a press release by the force today, Sunday, April 3. They indicated that the man was detained after discovering a fingerprint matching his inside the vehicle.
The Guardia Civil patrol from the Alhama de Granada barracks had attempted to intercept the vehicle at Km42, where the A-338 links the town to the municipality of Los Bermejales. As the officers pulled the van over and exited their vehicle, the driver allegedly drove away at high speed.
There ensued a police chase along the road, where after several kilometres the patrol car caught up with the fleeing van, but its driver jumped out and escaped on foot, and managed to avoid being captured.
A search of the abandoned van uncovered 200 cannabis plants in the cargo area, which is the obvious reason why the driver would flee the scene. It subsequently came to light that the vehicle had been reported stolen a few days previously.
An ocular inspection of the van, made by specialist Guardia Civil investigators from the Loja post, located and extracted a fingerprint. This has served to identify the person now under investigation, as reported by granadadigital.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
