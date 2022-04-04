Rincon to refurbish Serrezuela dog park in Torre de Benagalbón

By Tamsin Brown • 04 April 2022 • 21:12

Image: Rincon Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria is set to refurbish the Serrezuela dog park to make it a nicer place for residents and pets.

The Department of Infrastructures of the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall has granted a budget of €48,350 for the refurbishment of the Serrezuela dog park in Torre de Benagalbón.

The Mayor of Rincon, Francisco Salado, made the announcement about the upgrade of the dog park on March 30, saying: “This is much-needed work on a facility this is often frequented by residents and pets, which, due to the passage of time and use, has suffered significant deterioration”.

He went on to say: “This government team is fulfilling its commitment to offer dog parks and public enclosures in optimal conditions for the use and enjoyment of the population and pets.” Salado also appealed to the public for help taking care of public facilities. The work at the dog park will be carried out within a period of one month by the companies Ingeniería y Diseños Técnicos S.A.U. and Ituval S.L.

