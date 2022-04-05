By Chris King • 05 April 2022 • 20:59

Kinder Surprise eggs recalled after reports of alleged salmonella poisoning. image: Flickr - sarahnade

Reported cases of alleged salmonella poisoning leads to Ferrero recalling its Kinder Surprise eggs from the market



Chocolate company Ferrero has recalled batches of its Kinder Surprise eggs after more than 60 cases of salmonella poisoning were allegedly reported. Around 40 of these cases are believed to have been in children aged under five.

The incident was announced by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), with the chocolate snacks being removed as a precaution, due to a ‘potential link to a salmonella outbreak’, while further investigations are carried out.

‘We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert’, commented the FSA head of incidents, Tina Potter. ‘It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning’.

There have allegedly been 63 cases, although no deaths are involved, and there has been no indication of how ill any of the patients are.

A statement from Ferrero, regarding its product manufactured in Belgium, explained, ‘Ferrero is co-operating with the UK Food Standards Agency and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on a possible link to a number of reported cases of salmonella’.

Adding, ‘Although none of our Kinder products released to market has tested positive for salmonella, and we have received no consumer complaints, we are taking this extremely seriously as consumer care is our top priority. We take matters of food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter’.

The batch affected are 20g eggs in three-packs, with a best-before date between July 11 2022, and October 7 2022, as reported by metro.co.uk.

Parents/Carers, Please be aware of this recall of Kinder Surprise Eggs, detailed below, which have been linked to cases of Salmonella poisoning. pic.twitter.com/kFogDwTqIS — Charlton Manor Sch (@charltonmanor) April 5, 2022

___________________________________________________________

