Malaga Provincial Council plants 1,650 trees to help fight against climate crisis

By Tamsin Brown • 05 April 2022 • 16:43

Malaga Provincial Council plants 1,650 tree to help fight against climate crisis. Image: Málaga Viva

The Malaga Provincial Council has planted a large number of trees in Villanueva de Algaidas, Riogordo and Alfarnatejo as an initiative to fight against the climate crisis.

The Malaga Provincial Council has planted 1,650 trees in Villanueva de Algaidas, Riogordo and Alfarnatejo in three participatory planting sessions held on March 6, 20 and 27.

According to the deputy for the Environment, Inland Tourism, Climate Change and Sports, Cristóbal Ortega, each species represents an estimated absorption of 0.18 tonnes of carbon dioxide. “Each day, we planted an average of 550 plants, which will compensate for a total of one hundred tonnes of CO2 emissions,” he said.

Each activity involved 50 people who live locally and another 50 who travelled from Malaga city on a bus provided by the Malaga Provincial Council.

In Villanueva de Algaidas, the trees were planted in the Albaicín park; in Alfarnatejo, in the Alfarnatura tourist complex; and in Riogordo, in the La Liebrecilla recreational area.

The species planted included jacaranda, holm oak, carob, gall, mastic and hackberry; as well as fruit trees such as almond, pomegranate, fig, strawberry and walnut; and aromatic plants such as lavender, rosemary and thyme.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.