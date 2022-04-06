Online casino games you can beat

By EWN • 06 April 2022 • 17:39

Every player who registers to play at an online casino knows that he has to fight against the house advantage. This puts the player at a disadvantage from the start, but there are loopholes. You can easily reduce the house advantage and successfully beat the system. This way you ensure the best possible chances of winning. Read on to learn more.

First, let us introduce you to the four online casino games that you can easily beat:

Online Blackjack

Online Craps

Online Roulette

Online Slots

However, we should mention that months of training are necessary to successfully implement the appropriate strategies. If you are a beginner in a certain table game, you should first gain general knowledge about the game and then play it intensively for months.

Beating Blackjack Online

Blackjack is one of the world’s most popular games, and it is quite easy to master the basics. First, you need to learn how the game works and how to make winnings. Then you can eventually beat the system.

One of the classic systems used to beat the house in blackjack is card counting. A mathematical formula is applied to the remaining cards in the deck to calculate their probabilities. You then use these to calculate your advantage or disadvantage against the casino. In online blackjack, this technique is not possible because everything is digitized. However, you should have heard of it at least once.

In the past, blackjack players have also used numerous other methods that still work today. Shuffle tracking was very popular in the 90s, but has been limited by more complex shuffling in many online casinos. So-called key card sequencing is another technique that was used to estimate when the next ace would show up. It also became more and more difficult due to new shuffling methods.

Another method is called hole carding. With this complicated technique, the player tries to find out what the dealer’s hidden card (hole card) is. We find this technique quite complicated, as it is not possible to determine the hidden card for every hand played. Hole carding opportunities are especially useful in games with card sleds, when cards are dealt in a pitch system. This works when the dealer does not have enough space to place his cards in front of the players’ cards.

Beating online roulette

There are several ways to beat the online casino game roulette. One of the simplest ways is based on simple mathematics. On average, you will lose two out of 36 rounds played if we assume that both players are facing each other and betting on red, black, or the numbers between 1-18 and 19-36. Although this way you lose at first, you make up for your losses later.

Predicting the next outcome on the roulette wheel is another way to beat the system. You need to know the probabilities in roulette to make a decent profit. Learn more about roulette here.

Beating Craps Online

Similar to online blackjack, beating the system at craps requires a lot of time and a financial investment. The most important thing is to learn online craps really well and then keep practicing.

On the other hand, if your bankroll is limited, you should limit your bets, otherwise, you risk losing everything due to a bad run. If you want more action at the table, it’s best to focus on push and lay bets. Once you’ve won a large amount of money, stop playing, so you don’t lose it all again. This way, you’ll be sure to dry up your winnings.

Beat online slots

Managing your balance is a top priority. When determining the amount to bet on slots, we recommend that you play with as few paylines as possible. This way you are on the safe side and can better control your bankroll. However, you will have a better chance of winning a winning combination or hitting a jackpot if you play with more paylines.

Playing with the maximum bet per spin gives you the best chance to win big. Playing four rounds with €0.25 is not comparable to playing one round with €1.00 bet, as different results can occur.

The basic payouts in online slots are usually identical, regardless of the number of coins you bet. However, the amount of the multiplier used increases according to your provider. So, if you bet a single coin, your winnings will be multiplied by 1. If you bet three coins, your winnings will be multiplied by x3.

Conclusion

While there are a variety of ways to beat the casino, not all of them are easy and some require time and financial investments. Before you begin gambling, be sure you understand the game mechanics and odds so that you can make informed decisions about how much to bet. Remember to gamble responsibly- only use money that you can afford to lose!