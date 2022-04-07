Spanish Tourist Office offers up ‘apology’ for saying Spain is open to unvaccinated Brits

By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 8:29

Spanish Tourist Office offers up an ‘apology’ for saying Spain is open to unvaccinated Brits. The mistake came down to a misinterpretation of Spain’s official state bulletin.

On Wednesday, April 6, the Spanish Tourist Board in London announced that British visitors would be able to head to Spain, without needing to be jabbed. The tourist Board said that travellers would only need to have a negative pre-departure test.

Only hours later though the tourist board said that the official state bulletin had been interpreted incorrectly. This means that holidaymakers from the UK aged 12 and over still need to show that they have been fully jabbed or have a COVID recovery certificate.

The Spanish tourist office in the UK’s deputy director Pedro Medina apologised for the miscommunication. He said: “We apologise unreservedly for the miscommunication earlier today which was due to a misunderstanding of the new entry requirements.”

According to The Independent, the only exception to the vaccination rule is: “for those aged 12 to 17 (inclusive) who can show a negative Covid test (PCR or similar) taken within the 72 hours before arriving in Spain.”

Travellers need to make sure that their vaccinations are in date. According to the Spanish tourist office: “If more than 270 days have passed since the final dose, certification of a booster vaccination is also required, except for teenagers aged 12 to 17 inclusive.”

