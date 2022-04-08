By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 12:54

Breaking News: Sabina Nessa's killer jailed for life Credit: Met Police

36-year-old Koci Selamaj, who was arrested last year for the murder of Sabina Nessa, will serve a minimum of 36 years for “his savage and sexually motivated attack”, ruled the judge on Friday 8, April.

Koci Selamaj, who was arrested for the murder of Sabina Nessa, last year, continued his sentencing today at Old Bailey , where he was jailed for life with a minimum of 36 years following his refusal to show in court.

The Judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, stated: “Ms Nessa was the wholly blameless victim of an absolutely appalling murder which was entirely the fault of the defendant. She had every right, as her family said, to be walking through the park all glammed up and out to enjoy herself after a long week at work.”

Commenting on Selamaj’s guilty plea he said: “It is a striking feature of the defendant’s case that, clearly deliberately, it is not suggested by him that he had any remorse for what he did to Sabina Nessa.”

Ms Nessa’s sister Jebina Yasmin stated in court: “She had every right to be walking down the path and enjoying herself. She had the right to feel safe.”

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Neil John voiced the Police’s view on the outcome: “It is highly unusual for someone to go from zero to a crime of this magnitude. We are pleased Selamaj will spend the majority of his life in prison.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.