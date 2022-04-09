Victoria Beckham posts touching message to son Brooklyn as stars arrive for wedding

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 April 2022 • 14:57

Credit: victoriabeckham, Instagram

Victoria Beckham has written a loving message to her son Brooklyn ahead of his £3 million showbiz wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz.

The 23-year-old will, who will take his wife´s last name as a middle name, is set to marry Nicola, 27, at her family’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, April 9.

Taking to Instagram in anticipation, Victoria posted an emotional message with a charming photo in support of her son.

“An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami. We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz!! Kisses.”

Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams and Eva Longoria were among the celebrities who attended at a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening.

Celebrity chef Gordon looked smart in a black suit alongside his wife Tana, who wore a stunning red dress.

Posh and Becks were among the first guests to arrive.

Football legend David, 46, turned up in his Maserati sportscar.

Meanwhile former Spice Girl Victoria, 47, was on hand to help bring boxes inside.

Brooklyn’s little sister Harper Seven looked pretty in a floral dress as she helped her fashion designer mum.

The Peltz family’s £76m beachside estate was flanked by heavy security with reports that all guests´mobile phones were placed in a special sealed bag.

Brooklyn and Nicola are to have a double wedding, the Sun reported, with two ceremonies marking the separate faiths of Nicola’s parents. One will be Catholic, a nod to mum Claudia, and the other Jewish, for her dad Nelson.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn has said he will wear a skullcap, or yarmulke.

Brooklyn told Nicola on social media recently: “I fall more in love with you every single day and I cannot wait to grow old with you.”

Brooklyn has chosen his brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, as his best men, while Nicola’s nan will serve as Maid of Honour, and her ice-hockey player brother Brad, 32, as Man of Honour.

According to the Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are claimed to be attending Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding as guests of David and Victoria.

Brooklyn and Nicola have signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their wedding.

