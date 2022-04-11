British Soap Awards 2022 confirmed to return after two-year-delay

By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 15:59

The British Soap Awards are back for 2022! After a two year delay due to the pandemic, it has been confirmed that this year the much anticipated award ceremony will return, hosted by Phillip Schofield.

A teaser of this year’s British Soap Awards 2022 said:

“The returning award ceremony will celebrate a mammoth year in soap opera, looking back on twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break ups, trials, tribulations and tears.”

“A year in which Janine Butcher returned to Albert Square in EastEnders, Seb Franklin died of injuries sustained in an horrific hate crime in Coronation Street, Summer set out to destroy Brody for his role in her father’s death on Hollyoaks, Meena Jutla left a trail of murder and mayhem in Emmerdale and Rob’s relationship with Karen was left hanging in the balance in Doctors.”

“The five biggest soaps – Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks – will be battling it out to win recognition for their work over the past year. Some of the biggest faces from all five soaps will be hitting the red carpet for the most star-studded and glamorous event in the soap calendar.

Details on how to vote will be provided by www.britishsoapawards.tv. , closer to the date.

Next Tuesday, 19, April at 10am the list of categories for the public voted awards will open, including: The – Best British Soap, Best Leading Performer and Best Family.

The panel voted categories will include:

Villain Of The Year, Best Dramatic Performance, Best Comedy Performance, Best Young Performer, Scene Of The Year, Best On Screen Partnership, Best Newcomer, Best Storyline and Best Single Episode.

There will also be the Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will be given out on the night.

The ceremony is set to take place in June, with confirmation for the day still pending.

