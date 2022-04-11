Cooking With The Stars season two celebrity cast announced

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 11:29

Credit: YouTube screenshot

The Cooking With The Stars season two celebrity cast has been announced by ITV.

On Monday, April 11, ITV announced the celebrities that will be appearing in the latest season of Cooking With The Stars. The show will be hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen and it will take the celebrities from “passionate amateur to restaurant level chefs”.

ITV revealed: “The eight celebrities who will be putting on their aprons and heading to the kitchen are professional dancer and TV personality Anton Du Beke, Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes, This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Chaser Anne Hegerty, Love Island’s Maura Higgins, TV expert Dr Ranj Singh, comedian Joe Wilkinson and influencer Woody Cook. “

Emma Willis commented: “Tom and I had so much fun last series and I’m looking forward to getting back into the kitchen. The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series!”

Host Tom Allen revealed: “Last series was so exciting! Emma Willis and I have been polishing our frying pans in preparation – we have so much fun working together. The celebrities are being trained by some of the best chefs in the business and with the clock ticking it’s always tense to see if they’ll improve their cooking enough each week to measure up to the judges’ high standards.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV commented on the new season and said: “With the warmth of Emma and the wit of Tom I’m excited to see what culinary delights this year’s cooking novices bring to the table. The series not only entertained but inspired our viewers to get into the kitchen and try restaurant worthy dishes from the comfort of their own homes. We are delighted to have some of the best chefs in the country guiding our celebrities who will be put through their paces in this intense, exciting and fast paced environment.”

