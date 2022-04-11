Try up to 30 different dishes and enter prize draw with Los Montesinos Tapas Route

By Tamsin Brown • 11 April 2022 • 13:29

Taste up to 30 different dishes and enter prize draw with Los Montesinos Tapas Route. Image: Los Montesinos Town Hall

This year’s edition of the Los Montesinos Tapas Route gives participants the chance to try a huge variety of tapas and enter a prize draw.

The 11th edition of the Los Montesinos Tapas Route will take place at 15 participating bars and restaurants in the municipality over the weekend of April 15 to 17. The Tapas Route will offer the chance to taste up to 30 different dishes, ranging from the most traditional local dishes to Indian, English or Mexican cuisine.

The price of each tapa plus a drink is €2.50, or €3.00 for the gourmet tapas. Participants can vote for their favourite tapa by completing the leaflet provided at the establishments with stamps from six of the 15 participating bars and restaurants and entering it into a prize draw. The prize will be dinner/lunch for two people at one of the local restaurants and the winning restaurant will receive a commemorative plaque.

For more information, visit http://www.losmontesinos.es/en/x-ruta-de-la-tapa-en-los-montesinos/.

