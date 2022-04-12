By Tamsin Brown • 13 April 2022 • 0:48

Almuñecar volunteers awarded Civil Protection Medal of Merit for services during pandemic. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The Junta de Andalucia awarded the Almuñecar Volunteer Association of Civil Protection with the Civil Protection Medal of Merit for all their help during the pandemic.

The Almuñecar Volunteer Association of Civil Protection was presented with the Civil Protection Medal of Merit on April 9 by the Junta de Andalucia for its active collaboration during the most difficult moments of the pandemic.

The Almuñecar Association was one of the 55 groups in the province of Granada to receive the award. The ceremony took place at the Science Park in Granada and was presided over by the deputy minister of the Junta, Antonio Sanz. He expressed “the pride of the Junta de Andalucia” in the 55 groups and more than 1,000 volunteers in the province of Granada.

He thanked them for actions such as “handing out masks, accompanying disabled people to health centres, providing comfort at cemeteries, helping with the disinfection of public spaces and informing people of the risks at markets and beaches.”

“The hearts of the Granada volunteers beat stronger than ever and there was not a single resident who could not count on you,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.