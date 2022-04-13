‘Amazing and talented’ couple killed in tattoo parlour tragedy named

By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 12:40

The ‘Amazing and talented’ couple killed in a Kent tattoo parlour tragedy have been named.

The couple has been named as Catalin Micu and Ramona Stoia as reported by The Mirror on Tuesday, April 12. Police had been called to a tattoo parlour following reports of a possible stabbing on Monday, April 11.

Multiple police vehicles and four ambulances had attended the scene at GothInk tattoo studio.

One customer paid tribute to the “amazing” couple and said: “I actually can’t believe that! Catalin has done all 6 of my tattoos, he even designed my whole sleeve for me.

“I’ve been going to him before he even opened GothInk. His wife Ramona was absolutely lovely. Both treated me so well.

“I’ll never forever when I was in there for 6 hour tattoo and Ramona ran over and got me a McDonald’s, always so friendly, giving out sweets so I could sit out a full 7 hour tattoo.

“I’m gutted I won’t be able to get my tattoo from Ramona. Both absolutely amazing artists, and my heart goes out to their son!.”

Speaking to KentOnline an eyewitness revealed: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and dozens of armed officers.

“The ring road is completely cordoned-off at Lower Bridge Street, from St Georges roundabout to the magistrates’ court.”

A spokesperson for Kent Police commented: “Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the deaths of two people in Canterbury.

“At 5.19pm on Monday, officers attended an address in Lower Bridge Street, where a 54-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, who were known to each other, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

