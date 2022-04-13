By Chris King • 13 April 2022 • 2:42

Arrested at Madrid airport for smuggling cocaine in chocolate chip cookies. image: policia nacional

National Police arrest a woman smuggling four kilos of cocaine inside chocolate chip cookies at Madrid airport



As reported in a press release on Tuesday, April 12, National Police officers belonging to the narcotics group at the Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport in Madrid arrested a woman who arrived on a flight into Spain last week. She was travelling from Santo Domingo, the capital city of the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean.

As the passengers were all making their way steadily through the airport’s security control, the alarms went off. Putting the officers on alert, they noticed one passenger who was acting in a very suspicious manner. Her body language and general attitude caused the police to suspect that she might be in possession of illegal substances.

A subsequent search of her carry-on luggage uncovered several packages of chocolate chip cookies. Upon opening the external silver foil packaging, the investigating officers found several plastic bags containing a white substance.

After testing this powder, it was established that the woman had been trying to smuggle 3.97 kilos of cocaine into the country in her luggage. She was arrested as the perpetrator of an alleged crime against public health, as reported by larazon.es.

