By Matthew Roscoe • 13 April 2022 • 15:34
Russian separatists sanctioned by the UK. Image: YouTube
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Wednesday, April 13, 178 new sanctions targeting Russian separatists, including Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov, self-styled Prime Minister and Chair of Government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.
178 individuals have been sanctioned by the UK, in coordination with the EU, targeting those “who prop up Russian-backed illegal breakaway regions of Ukraine,” a statement read.
The announcement of the sanctions comes after Russia reportedly launched barbaric attacks in those regions.
Furthermore, family members of Russian oligarchs have also been targeted on April 13 as the UK government sanctions Pavel Ezubov, cousin of Oleg Deripaska, and Nigina Zairova, Executive Assistant to Mikhail Fridman.
In total, the government is sanctioning 206 individuals on April 13, including the 178 separatists, six oligarchs, close associates and employees, and an additional 22 individuals through the urgent procedure. Since the unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine began in February, the UK has sanctioned over 1,400 individuals and businesses – including over 100 oligarchs and family members.
The announcement comes ahead of the laying of secondary legislation in Parliament on Thursday, April 14, which will ban the import of iron and steel products as well as the export of quantum technologies, advanced materials and luxury goods.
These new measures target key revenue sources for Putin’s war machine and thwart Russia’s military ambitions.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people. We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin’s war.
“From tomorrow, we are banning the import of Russian iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technologies and advanced materials that Putin sorely needs. We will not rest in our mission to stop Putin’s war machine in its tracks.”
A statement from the UK government outlined the background of the sanctions. They also noted the specific individuals that have been sanctioned and “notable urgent procedure designations,” which you can read below.
An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by the designated person and which are held in the UK. It will also prevent funds or economic resources being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person.
A travel ban means that the designated person must be refused leave to enter or to remain in the United Kingdom, providing the individual is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.
Recently introduced powers make it a criminal offence for any Russian aircraft to fly or land in the UK, and give the government powers to remove aircraft belonging to designated Russian individuals and entities from the UK aircraft register, even if the sanctioned individual is not on board. Russian ships are also banned from UK ports.
Standard designations:
Notable urgent procedure designations:
For the full statement, click the link here.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
