By Matthew Roscoe • 13 April 2022 • 15:34

Russian separatists sanctioned by the UK. Image: YouTube

Russian separatists have been sanctioned by the UK.

178 new sanctions were announced by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Wednesday, April 13, 178 new sanctions targeting Russian separatists, including Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov, self-styled Prime Minister and Chair of Government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

178 individuals have been sanctioned by the UK, in coordination with the EU, targeting those “who prop up Russian-backed illegal breakaway regions of Ukraine,” a statement read.

The announcement of the sanctions comes after Russia reportedly launched barbaric attacks in those regions.

Furthermore, family members of Russian oligarchs have also been targeted on April 13 as the UK government sanctions Pavel Ezubov, cousin of Oleg Deripaska, and Nigina Zairova, Executive Assistant to Mikhail Fridman.

In total, the government is sanctioning 206 individuals on April 13, including the 178 separatists, six oligarchs, close associates and employees, and an additional 22 individuals through the urgent procedure. Since the unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine began in February, the UK has sanctioned over 1,400 individuals and businesses – including over 100 oligarchs and family members.

The announcement comes ahead of the laying of secondary legislation in Parliament on Thursday, April 14, which will ban the import of iron and steel products as well as the export of quantum technologies, advanced materials and luxury goods.

These new measures target key revenue sources for Putin’s war machine and thwart Russia’s military ambitions.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people. We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin’s war.

“From tomorrow, we are banning the import of Russian iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technologies and advanced materials that Putin sorely needs. We will not rest in our mission to stop Putin’s war machine in its tracks.”

A statement from the UK government outlined the background of the sanctions. They also noted the specific individuals that have been sanctioned and “notable urgent procedure designations,” which you can read below.

Background

Asset freeze

An asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by the designated person and which are held in the UK. It will also prevent funds or economic resources being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person.

Travel ban

A travel ban means that the designated person must be refused leave to enter or to remain in the United Kingdom, providing the individual is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

Transport sanctions

Recently introduced powers make it a criminal offence for any Russian aircraft to fly or land in the UK, and give the government powers to remove aircraft belonging to designated Russian individuals and entities from the UK aircraft register, even if the sanctioned individual is not on board. Russian ships are also banned from UK ports.

Individuals and entities sanctioned

Standard designations:

Nigina Zairova, Executive Assistant to Mikhail Fridman. Zairova is subject to an asset freeze.

Pavel Ezubov, Cousin of Oleg Deripaska. Ezubov is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Andrey Fursenko, Assistant to President Putin. Andrey Fursenko is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Vagit Alekperov, President and minority shareholder of the leading Russian oil company PJSC Lukoil. His net worth is reported to be an estimated £18 billion. Alekperov is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Vladimir Evtushenkov, Chair and owner of PJSC Sistema. Sistema is a major Russian conglomerate with holdings in a wide range of industries. Sistema and the companies it own or controls are covered by this designation. Evtushenkov’s net worth is reported to be an estimated £2.5 billion. Evtushenkov is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Andrey Bokarev, President (and part owner) of JSC Transmasholding. This is Russia’s largest manufacturer of locomotives and rail equipment. It is the fourth largest transport engineering company in the world, with links to Germany and other parts of Europe. Bokarev is also a part owner of Kuzbassrazrezugol, a large coal mining operation in the Urals. His net worth is reported to be an estimated £1.8 billion. Bokarev is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Notable urgent procedure designations:

Saodat Narzieva, sister of Alisher Usmanov and a pro-Kremlin oligarch with close ties to Putin. The EU has already sanctioned this individual due to her close association with Usmanov who transferred considerable assets to his sister including a single payment or gift of 3 million USD, 27 Swiss bank accounts, and holding hundreds of millions of dollars. Narzieva is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Gulbakhor Ismailova, sister of Alisher Usmanov and a pro-Kremlin oligarch. The EU has already sanctioned this individual due to her close association with Usmanov who has indirectly transferred assets to Ismailova, including leaving his sister as the only beneficial owner of the yacht “Dilbar”. Ismailova is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Alexander Alexandrovich Shulgin, a leading businessperson and CEO of Ozon, Russia’s leading multi-category e-commerce platform. Shulgin also attended the February 24 meeting of oligarchs at the Kremlin with Putin. The EU has already sanctioned this individual due to his close ties to Putin and for undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Shulgin is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Igor Kesaev, a leading businessperson and founder of Megapolis who controls 70% of the cigarette market. Igor Albertovich Kesaev is the owner and President of the Mercury Group, which owns Megapolis Group, the leading tobacco distributor in Russia. He has links with the Government of the Russian Federation and its security forces through the Monolit Fund, run by former officers of Russian security services, which provides financial assistance to retired security service officers and military personnel. The EU have sanctioned him because he is a leading businessperson involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine. Moreover, he supports materially and benefits from the Government of the Russian Federation. Kesaev is the 35th richest individual in Russia, his net worth is reported to be an estimated £2.9bn. Kesaev is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Vladimir Yakunin, Former head of Russian Railways. He is a Russian businessman with close ties to Putin. Yakunin is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Sergey Fursenko, Vice President of Russia’s third largest bank Gazprombank. Sergey Fursenko is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Viktor Medvedchuk, a major Ukrainian oligarch with close ties to Putin. In January, the US identified him as a possible Kremlin puppet leader in Ukraine. The US has already sanctioned Medvedchuk due to his involvement in Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014. Medvedchuk is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze

Maria Lavrova, wife of Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrova is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Alexander Ananchenko, so-called ‘Prime Minister’ of the so-called ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’. Currently designated by the EU for undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. He is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Sergey Kozlov, so-called ‘Chair of the Government’ of the so-called ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’. Currently designated by the EU for undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. He is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

For the full statement, click the link here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.