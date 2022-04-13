By Chris King • 13 April 2022 • 5:10

Update on shooting incident on subway train in Brooklyn, New York. image: twitter

NYPD identify a ‘person of interest’ in the shooting incident in the New York borough of Brooklyn



As reported by the New York Times, at least 23 people have been reported injured, with at least ten of them suffering gunshot wounds, as a result of an incident this Tuesday, April 12, in the New York borough of Brooklyn. The event occurred at around 8:30am on a subway train during rush hour, in the Sunset Park neighbourhood.

A man is reported to have set off two smoke grenades on the crowded express N train, after first donning a gas mask. This occurred as the train was in between the 59th Street and the 36th Street stations, with the man suddenly opening fire inside the carriage located near the front of the train.

As the smoke-filled train pulled into 36th Street, passengers rushed out of the doors to escape the gunman, as seen in video footage circulating on social media. As a manhunt was launched to capture the gunman it was discovered that a security camera that could have recorded vital evidence was not actually in operation, as told to the NYT by a senior law enforcement official.

A law enforcement source later told CBS News that a Glock semi-automatic handgun that had apparently jammed, was found at the scene. Two more smoke grenades were also recovered from a bag, along with an axe, and the key to a U-haul rental. This key subsequently led investigators to a van parked in Brooklyn.

Laura Kavanagh, the New York Fire Department Acting Commissioner said that five of the injured were in critical condition, while New York’s Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell insisted that there were no life-threatening injuries.

James W. Essig, the NYPD Chief of Detectives, told CNN that the gunman fired at least 33 shots from a 9mm handgun. He hit 10 people; seven males, and 3 females. Another 13 people suffered the effects of smoke inhalation.

Mr Essig also revealed that they had identified 62-year-old Frank James as the renter of the van, and that he was a ‘person of interest’. According to company records obtained by CNN, the van had been rented this Monday 11, in the city of Philadelphia.

A statement released by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) stated that a joint $50,000 (€46,140) reward is being offered by New York City agencies for information leading to the arrest of the shooting suspect, as reported by nytimes.com.

