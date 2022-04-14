Game of Thrones actor arrested for alleged ‘sex crimes against minors’.

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 April 2022 • 1:13

The actor, 50, has reportedly been accused of similar offences.

JOSEPH Gatt, who starred as Thenn Warg on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, was arrested on April 6 for alleged ‘sex crimes against minors’, according to reports.

Gatt, who has also appeared in Thor, Star Trek Into Darkness and Dumbo, denies any wrongdoing after Los Angeles police showed up at his home with a search warrant following reports of ‘sexually explicit correspondences with a minor online’.

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently levelled against me,” the actor said in a statement.

“They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless.

“I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release.

“I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this.”

As reported by the Sun, it was the LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that was initially tipped off about the 50-year-olds alleged activities online and according to KTLA, police also found that the actor had an outstanding felony warrant for a similar offence involving a minor.

“I look forward to clearing my good name,” the actor continued.

“Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

His girlfriend, Mercy Malick, who is an actress and fitness ambassador, stood by Gatt following the accusations.

“So much love to everyone who have already reached out in support of Joe & myself,” she said while sharing her boyfriend’s statement.

“Those who know us obviously know that the allegations against him are beyond insane,” she added.

Mr Gatt also appeared on shows like Banshee (as The Albino), Teen Wolf (as The Mute), and The 100 (as Tristan), according to his IMBD profile.

