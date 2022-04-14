Shock as Alicante Paellas Festival results in eight arrests and several people in hospital

By Alex Glenn • 14 April 2022 • 15:48

Credit: National Police

Shock as Alicante Paellas Music Festival results in eight arrests and several people being taken to hospital.

A festival held in Spain’s Alicante ended up with National Police officers arresting eight people on Wednesday, April 13. Arrests were made for a variety of crimes including assault. Along with the arrests, more than 50 drug offences were spotted too. Several people attending the festival became so intoxicated with alcohol that they had to be transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Police mounted a special operation in a bid to ensure the safety and security of everyone present at the paella festival which took place in Alicante. According to reports around 20,000 people attended the event.

Officers from various Alicante police stations attended the event and stayed there for the duration. In addition to uniformed officers, plainclothes officers were also mingling with the crowd to prevent any thefts or other issues. Officers also used drones to provide air support to monitor the event.

As reported by 20 minutes: “eight people were arrested: two for assaulting police officers, three for injuries, one for an offence against road safety and another for infringement of the law on foreigners.”

